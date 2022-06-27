John Wall joining Clippers following buyout with Rockets, per report

John Wall is set to finally be a free man, and he already has his next NBA team in mind.

Wall may be with the Rockets now, but after accepting his player option, the two sides have agreed to a buyout, per Yahoo Sports reporter Chris Haynes.

And now, Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Wall will be joining the Los Angeles Clippers. He would join BJ Boston as former Kentucky Wildcats to suit up for Los Angeles.

Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall will secure a buyout with the Houston Rockets and become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 28, 2022

John Wall is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2022

The Rockets traded star center Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks earlier this summer and are preparing for their next wave of prospects, clearly not having an interest in retaining Wall.

Once teammates with center DeMarcus Cousins in Houston, the Rockets are clearly not planning for the short-term future which likely plays a part in potentially dealing the star guard.

Having traded for Robert Covington and Norman Powell, the Clippers' biggest need is at the point guard position, so Wall clearly sees a good situation for him to come in and have a major role.

Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson, and Powell may have to be in the conversation for the money to work. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both locked up till after the 2023-24 season, and those two faces of the franchise won’t be dealt anytime soon.

Wall has played in just one of the last three seasons, having sat out last season and missing the entire 2019-2020 season with a plethora of injuries. Wall played 40 games for Houston in the 2020-21 season, averaging 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game.

Wall displayed his athleticism in those 40 games and would be a great third option for the Clippers. The five-time All-Star guard has career averages of 19.1 points and 9.1 assists per game.

The Clippers, after missing the playoffs this past season, will have championship expectations on them in 2023, and Wall will be part of them.

