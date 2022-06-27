UK gets more predictions for Aaron Bradshaw with decision nearing

The Kentucky Wildcats could be closing in on their next commitment in the form of 5-star center Aaron Bradshaw.

According to On3 recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, Bradshaw is now focusing on Kentucky and the NBA G-League for where he’ll be in the fall of 2023. While Shaw made it clear the G-League could be a legitimate threat if an offer comes from them, Kentucky is still in a good spot.

“And, as sources say, Bradshaw would be very happy to wind up in a Kentucky uniform,” Shaw wrote.

247 Sports recruiting analyst Travis Branham is more confident Bradshaw ends up in Lexington, as he just logged a prediction in favor of the Wildcats with a ‘high’ confidence level of 7. Rivals reporter Travis Graf also just logged a pick for Kentucky to land Bradshaw.

Both Shaw and Branham also said a decision appears to be coming soon for Bradshaw, so it appears Kentucky won’t wait much longer to hear his decision.

The 7-foot, 210-pound Bradshaw is currently ranked 15th overall and the second-best center at 247 Sports Composite. He is an AAU and high school teammate of fellow 2023 Kentucky recruit DJ Wagner. Both play at Camden High School in New Jersey and with the NJ Scholars on the AAU circuit.

Current UK forward Lance Ware also played at Camden High School, while walk-on Kareem Watkins is the stepbrother of Wagner.

While things look good for Kentucky with Bradshaw, Wagner has been trending heavily toward Louisville following the hire of Kenny Payne.

Be sure to read Shaw’s full piece at On3, which also includes a tidbit about Bradshaw and Wagner possibly going their separate ways in college.

