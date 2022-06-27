Monday Headlines: Next 2023 Commitment Edition

Last Friday, Big Blue Nation saw Robert Dillingham, the top-ranked point guard in the class of 2023, commit to playing basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Dillingham joined Reed Sheppard (fifth-best combo guard in the same class) as the Wildcats’ two committed players for the 2023-24 season. While landing commitments from these two star players is an excellent start, head coach John Calipari and his staff still have plenty of work to do.

Below is a list of a few players on Kentucky’s radar with an opinion on where Kentucky may stand with each of the four recruits.

DJ Wagner — No. 1 Overall Prospect

Wagner was originally favored to be a Wildcat next year. However, his Crystal Ball predictions have shifted to Louisville. While Memphis is somewhat “in the race,” it appears to be a showdown of Calipari and Kenny Payne for the class’s top recruit.

Justin Edwards — No. 4 Overall Prospect

Edwards is ranked as the top wing in the 2023 class and is being recruited like it. Kentucky and Tennessee are in the race with every other school hoping for a Hail Mary. Orlando Antigua is leading the charge on this one, but it will be an all-hands-on-deck effort if Kentucky lands the highly regarded prospect with Tennessee coming on strong.

Ron Holland — No. 11 Overall Prospect

Holland stands 6’8 and has been ranked as high as No. 4 in the Class of 2023. He also received an official scholarship offer from Kentucky less than two weeks ago. This was the same time period when Holland visited Kentucky. Holland has recently visited Arkansas and UCLA, too. Arkansas is currently believed to be Kentucky’s biggest competition here.

Aaron Bradshaw — No. 15 Overall Prospect

Like Edwards, Antigua is leading the recruiting effort for Bradshaw. The talented 7-footer officially visited Lexington just a few weeks ago. He also visited Louisville shortly after. Kentucky, however, has an excellent history of developing talented big men and would be an excellent landing spot for Bradshaw.

Tweet of the Day

19 years ago, we were introduced to one of the NBA's most iconic draft classes pic.twitter.com/oTQ8g2T684 — ESPN (@espn) June 26, 2022

How was this 19 years ago?

Headlines

Kentucky cracks final list of schools for 4-star LB Jaden Robinson - KSR

Big time news here.

Ronald Acuna Jr. can’t put pressure on foot after foul ball - ESPN

More injuries for the defending champs.

Steiner wins 200m final, crowned NCAA national champion - KSR

She’s so incredible.

Matthew Wolff latest to depart PGA Tour for LIV Golf - ESPN

Another one...

Avery Stuart will make college decision on July 6 - KSR

Mark your calendars.

Rebels sweep Sooners to win first Men’s College World Series title - ESPN

SEC.

Reeves came to Kentucky to win national championship - Vaught’s Views

Excited to see him play.

Durant frustrated Nets didn’t get to know, understand Irving - Yahoo!

Lol...