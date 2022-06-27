Recruiting experts log picks for Ugonna Kingsley to Kentucky

With a commitment from Robert Dillingham over this past weekend, the Kentucky Wildcats will now turn their attention to rounding out the class especially when it comes to the front-court.

Two players have emerged as serious targets for John Calipari and his staff, and there seems to be some momentum building for the Cats to eventually secure a commitment from one of those targets.

That player is Ugonna Kingsley.

With the tide seeming to be heading into Kentucky’s favor, two national recruiting experts in, Travis Branham of 247 Sports and Travis Graf of Rivals, have logged predictions for Kingsley to ultimately wind up selecting the Cats.

Kingsley, a 6-foot-11, 215-pound center out of Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, is not a new name to Big Blue Nation this summer. Just several weeks back, there were some rumblings that Kingsley could end up in Lexington this season, as he would reclass and ultimately end up picking the Cats. That was almost immediately shut down, but the interest between both parties is still the same.

Kentucky has yet to offer Kingsley, but all things appear to be pointing in the direction of one coming soon. If it does come expect more predictions to follow as Kingsley once told Jamie Shaw of On3, “I have been wanting to go to Kentucky all my life, even before coming to the states.”

Alongside UK, Kingsley is also receiving interest from Kansas, UConn, Memphis, Illinois, and several others.

He is currently ranked as a four-star prospect in the class of 2023 by the 247 Sports Composite rankings. They also list him as a top-25 player in the class and the No. 4 center prospect overall.

Should be a fun one to watch over the next several months.