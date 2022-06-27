Will Levis talks UK receiving core at Manning Passing Academy

The talk of the town this offseason has undoubtedly been the emergence of Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis as a potential college football superstar.

The stars all seem to be aligning for the Penn State transfer to have a monster year two in Lexington.

SEC football fans have already seen what Will Levis can do on the field and looking even more polished this season can be expected.

But with the departure of key offensive weapons including second-team all-SEC wide receiver WanDale Robinson — it’s fair to ask the question — who will be hauling in reception for Levis and the ‘Cats this fall?

The Kentucky QB had a media opportunity while attending the Manning Passing Academy and provided a positive update on the passing catching front.

Here was Levis’ answer when asked which offensive players have made the most improvement from a year ago.

“I would say two of our receivers. I think DeMarcus Harris and Chris Lewis both did a really good job of development.” Levis said.

“Demarcus is going on his fifth year, this is only Lewis’ second year, he redshirted last year. So both have an opportunity to start for us this year. Both have an opportunity to start for us this year and I just want them to keep working and keep competing because they’re good players and we want them to be elite for us.”

It sounds like Will Levis has pegged DeMarcus Harris and Chris Lewis as two guys he’ll be heavily counting on in 2022 to make some plays.

The Big Blue Nation has had the chance to see DeMarcus Harris get some consistent playing-time over the last two seasons but Chris Lewis is more of a question mark.

With the status of star running back Chris Rodriguez still up in the air it remains critical for first year offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello to implement various schemes to move the ball against SEC defenses.

You know he’s going to say the right things, but it’s great to hear Will Levis, the leader of your football team, raving about his teammates ability to step up and make a major impact for the Wildcats this year.

Kentucky will open the season on September 3rd against the Miami Ohio RedHawks inside Kroger Field.