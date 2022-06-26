Bleav in Kentucky talks new NBA Cats, Sydney McLaughlin and more

There’s no true offseason when it comes to UK Athletics, so there’s no offseason for Vinny Hardy and the Bleav in Kentucky podcast.

This week, Hardy discussed what’s been a dream-filled week for several Kentucky Wildcats who’ve now begun their professional hoops careers.

TyTy Washington was selected 29th by the Houston Rockets in Thursday’s NBA Draft, while Shaedon Sharpe went seventh overall to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Later, Kellan Grady signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Nuggets, while Davion Mintz did so with the Washington Wizards.

Hardy also discussed the continued dominance of UK track & field legend Sydney McLaughlin.

SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN BREAKS HER OWN WORLD RECORD TO WIN THE WOMEN’S 400-METER HURDLES



(via @NBCOlympics)pic.twitter.com/CpajfDQmUk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 26, 2022

