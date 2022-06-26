Sunday Headlines: Will Levis at Manning Passing Academy

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis is showing the college football world just how good he can be, as he is down in Louisiana for the Manning Passing Academy. Alongside other quarterbacks such as Heisman winner Bryce Young, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Oregon’s Ty Thompson, Levis has begun to separate himself as one of the nation’s top collegiate quarterbacks.

On3 named Levis as one of the standouts of the academy so far. While down there, Levis said he wants to be a “sponge” while, according to Nick Roush of Kentucky Sports Radio.

“I want to be a sponge and soak up as much information as I can from these guys,” he told reporters this week. “Every one of these quarterbacks has something we can learn from each other. And obviously Peyton and Eli, with their experience, it’s so invaluable. To ask them questions — I’m making sure I am spending as much time as I can without bugging them too much. I just can’t wait to take advantage of this.”

Levis advanced to the skills competition finals of the passing academy, against Texas A&M’s Max Johnson:

Kentuckys Will Levis having a night joins Johnson in the finals.

Levis has made it clear that he wants to learn all he can from his time in Louisiana, as the main goal for Levis, and Kentucky, is to make it to Atlanta for the first time ever.

“We’re improving from last year,” said Levis. “Everyday we’re working on getting in there and making sure that all of our actions and all of our thoughts are in-line with our goal, which is to go to the SEC Championship and win that thing. We came up short last year, and even though a 10-win season not common for us, we have higher aspirations and we want to take this program to the next echelon. We’ve been working our tails off, making sure that we’re in there doing as much as we can to get prepared for camp.”

Levis is a projected first round pick heading into the 2022 college football season, with a way to play himself into a top-10 pick, or even the No. 1 overall pick. Levis will get his chance, in front of a nationally televised audience, in the second game of the season at Florida.

SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN BREAKS HER OWN WORLD RECORD TO WIN THE WOMEN’S 400-METER HURDLES



SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN BREAKS HER OWN WORLD RECORD TO WIN THE WOMEN'S 400-METER HURDLES

Not human.

