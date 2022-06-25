Travis Perry offered by UK, who picks up prediction for in-state star

Yet another scholarship offer has been issued in the class of 2024.

This time, it’s in-state star Travis Perry scoring an offer from the Kentucky Wildcats.

Perry, who is currently on an unofficial visit to UK, announced the news Saturday afternoon on Twitter.

In addition, 247 Sports recruiting analyst Evan Flood just logged a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Wildcats for the standout guard.

After a great visit and conversation with Coach Calipari, I’m thankful to have received a basketball scholarship offer from the University of Kentucky! Thank you to the coaches for believing in me! @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/Ko66HYpIJk — travis_perry11 (@Travis_Perry11) June 25, 2022

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Perry hails from Eddyville (KY) and plays at Lyon County High School. He’s currently ranked 66th nationally at Rivals, 56th at ESPN, and 70th via 247 Sports Composite.

Perry already holds offers from the Missouri Tigers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Cincinnati Bearcats, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Creighton Bluejays and Purdue Boilermakers among others.

UK has now extended six scholarship offers to recruits in the 2024 class, including Ian Jackson, Tre Johnson, Isaiah Elohim, Karter Knox and Amier Ali. It’s unprecedented for John Calipari to offer this many scholarships to recruits that two classes away during his time at UK, so he’s clearly shaking up his recruiting strategy as his program has taken a step back in recent years.

Waiting too long to offer recruits has consistently been one of the biggest gripes toward Calipari during his time in Lexington, so it appears he finally is changing his approach moving forward.

Hopefully, offering these scholarships earlier leads to UK getting back to the recruiting mammoth it was in Cal’s early days leading the program, which also featured in-state guys like Darius Miller making a big impact. Perhaps Perry could also follow that type of path.

Be sure to read what our own Tristan Pharis had to say about Travis Perry and his suddenly skyrocketing recruitment.

