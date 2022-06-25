Saturday Headlines: Robert Dillingham Edition

Happy Saturday, BBN! John Calipari was able to secure elite five star point guard Robert Dillingham for the class of 2023. Now, with Reed Sheppard already in the fold, Cal and his staff are looking at assembling a monster class for 2023.

Robert Dillingham was a big time target for the Cats last year but he decided to commit to NC State instead. After a poor season for Kevin Keats and the Wolfpack, Dillingham assessed his options and decided to de-commit from NC State.

Chinn Coleman was the lead recruiter the first time around and vowed that he wouldn’t let Dillingham go a second time. He was good on his word as Dillingham is now officially a Wildcat.

“The jumper is deep and legitimate and from a tight rhythm dribble he gets it off quickly. His runners and floaters are like art work and he knows when to play from a jump stop in the paint. He plays with great confidence and he plays to win.” @PaulBiancardi pic.twitter.com/gNXd0EKMdN — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) June 24, 2022

There’s a good chance that he is Cal’s best point guard commit since De’Aaron Fox.

