Kentucky extends CBS Sports Classic contract through 2026

The Kentucky Wildcats are going to continue to be playing neutral court matchup again some of the best teams in the country.

Jon Hale of the Courier-Journal has reported that the Cats have signed a three-year contract extension to continue playing in the CBS Sports Classic.

Kentucky is scheduled to play the UCLA Bruins in the event this season with the game taking place in Madison Square Garden.

In the report, Hale notes that Kentucky will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024, UCLA again in 2025, and the North Carolina Tar Heels in 2026 with the cities to be determined at a later date.

Aside from the CBS Sports Classic, Kentucky is also signed on to play in the Champions Classic through the 2025 season. The Cats will face off against Michigan State in the event this season in Indianapolis.

The Cats currently hold a 5-6 record in the Champions Classic with just one win in the event over the last four seasons. As for the CBS Sports Classic, Kentucky is 4-4 in the event after their 98-69 dominating victory over North Carolina last season.

