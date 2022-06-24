Friday Headlines: Tyty Washington Edition

Thursday night went a bit longer than expected for now former Kentucky guard Tyty Washington. After hearing former teammate Shaedon Sharpe’s name called for the seventh overall selection in Thursday night’s NBA Draft, Washington had to wait 22 more selections until he was taken by the Houston Rockets (via Memphis) 29th overall.

Kentucky guard TyTy Washington hears his name called on draft night



Pick traded to the Houston Rockets pic.twitter.com/1x7DqhjHOO — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) June 24, 2022

Washington had repeatedly been mentioned as a lock to be a lottery pick and at-worst be picked at the end of the lottery. However, for some reason, Washington saw his stock plummet. It could have been the multitude of injuries that Washington just couldn’t avoid last season or it could have been that he “underperformed” to some expectation in his one and only season at Kentucky. However, he did have bright moments and also played through a couple of injuries.

Regardless, Washington has found his first official NBA home down in Texas with the Rockets. Assuming former Kentucky star and No. 1 overall draft pick John Wall remains in Houston, the Rockets will now have two former Wildcats in their backcourt. Houston drafted 6’4 guard Jalen Green second overall last summer (17 points per game last season) so it’s likely Washington will start out in a backup role. However, the NBA has become such a position-less sport so there’s also reason to believe he could carve out serious playing time this season.

Washington will also join former Auburn star Jabari Smith as the young Rockets roster looks to build a new culture and make a name for themselves as a group. Houston suddenly has a core group of young players in Green, Smith and Washington with Kevin Porter Jr. as well as Jae’Sean Tate. There are lots of guards in that group, so a few could be on the move for more size and skill in the front court. However, it appears Washington is there to stay (for now) in Houston.

Tweet of the Day

Is TyTy Washington the next Kentucky player NBA teams will regret passing on? — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) June 24, 2022

Keldon Johnson went 29th overall to the Spurs just a few years ago and has since blossomed into a solid NBA player.

Headlines

Perry Plans to ‘Soak It All Up’ on Weekend Visit to UK - Vaught’s Views

Would love to see him end up in a UK jersey.

Arch Manning, No. 1 recruit in 2023 class, commits to Texas - ESPN

He’ll end up playing his college ball in the SEC.

Dillingham, Buzelis set to decide Friday - Cats Illustrated

Decision day for the two star recruits.

DP World Tour to ban LIV golfers from Scottish Open, report says - ESPN

Will we see a ripple effect?

Kentucky Football Countdown: 72 days till Kickoff - KSR

Can’t get here quick enough.

Pistons acquire veteran Kemba Walker from Knicks in 3-team trade - ESPN

NBA teams trade more than the MLB and NFL combined.

NBA Draft: Kentucky’s Best And Worst Dressed Through The Years - KSR

Those 2010 suits...

Magic make Duke’s Paolo Banchero No. 1 pick in 2022 NBA draft - ESPN

Jabari Smith was -550 to go No. 1 on Thursday morning...