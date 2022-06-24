Where will Robert Dillingham land?

The Kentucky Wildcats could be on the verge of adding a significant piece to their 2023 recruiting class.

Tonight at 7 pm ET, No. 1 point guard target Robert Dillingham will make his decision. His finalists include Kentucky, Auburn, Louisville, and USC.

Back in December, Dillingham had originally elected to stay home and committed to NC State. This came as a last-minute surprise, as Dillingham held seven 247 Sports Crystal Ball predictions to Kentucky just 48 hours prior to his decision.

However, Dillingham decommitted from NC State back in March after the school received NCAA violations. Upon reopening his recruitment, UK assistant coach, Chin Coleman told Dillingham, “I’m not gonna lose this time.”

In Dillingham, Kentucky would be getting a talented player that many have started to compare to long-time No. 1 recruit DJ Wagner, who Dillingham has even expressed interest in playing alongside.

Despite his small 6-foot-1, 165-pound frame, Dillingham is the perfect modern point guard. He possesses elite speed, finishing ability, ball-handling skills, and perimeter shooting which collectively make him the offensive weapon that he is, and gives him the confidence to score at all three levels.

With that said, Dillingham is also willing to make the extra pass and put his teammates in positions to succeed.

In addition to his electric style of play, Dillingham possesses an alpha mentality and toughness. However, Dillingham does need to build on his frame and improve on the defensive end, as he can lose focus at times.

Dillingham would join Reed Sheppard to give the Kentucky Wildcats two 5-star recruits and moves Kentucky’s recruiting class into third place in the 247 Sports rankings, behind Duke and North Carolina.

So, where will he land? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

Poll Where will Rob Dillingham land? Kentucky

Auburn

USC

Louisville vote view results 87% Kentucky (180 votes)

3% Auburn (8 votes)

0% USC (0 votes)

8% Louisville (17 votes) 205 votes total Vote Now

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter.