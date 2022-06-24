Kellan Grady joining Denver Nuggets

The NBA journey has truly begun for Kellan Grady.

Following the conclusion of the 2022 NBA Draft, Grady has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Denver Nuggets, according to Kyle Tucker, and Grady’s agency, Lift Sports Management.

Currently, Denver has two former Kentucky Wildcats in Jamal Murray and DeMarcus Cousins, though the latter is scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency.

An Exhibit 10 contract — what Davion Mintz also got with the Washington Wizards — is a one-year minimum salary NBA contract that teams can convert into a two-way deal before the start of the regular season. These deals also permit players to earn a bonus up to $50,000 if they are waived by a team and signed to its NBA G-League affiliate for 60 days.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Grady finished his five-year collegiate career ranked No. 111 in all-time scoring with 2,389 career points, most of which were scored during his four years at Davidson before transferring to Kentucky.

Grady started all 34 games last season while averaging 11.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He nailed a team-high 88 3-pointers, ranking eighth all-time in a single-season in UK history, while leading the SEC and ranking 15th nationally with a career-high 41.7 3-point field-goal percentage.

Best of luck as Grady begins his professional career!

