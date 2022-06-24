Davion Mintz gets Exhibit 10 contract with Washington Wizards, per report

Davion Mintz is finally getting his shot at the NBA.

After not hearing his name called during the NBA Draft, Mintz has reportedly agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards, according to NBA reporter JD Shaw.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year minimum salary NBA contract that teams can convert into a two-way deal before the start of the regular season. Exhibit 10 deals also allow players to earn a bonus of up to $50,000 if they are waived by the team and sign with its NBA G-League affiliate for 60 days.

Kentucky’s Davion Mintz is signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards, his agents Adie von Gontard and Daveed Cohen tell @HoopsRumors. — JD Shaw (@JShawNBA) June 24, 2022

A 6-foot-3, 195-pound shooting guard, Mintz was a sixth-year senior this past season after using the free COVID-19 year to play one more year in Lexington. He began his career at Creighton and was a key player in the rotation for three seasons, then redshirted during the 2019-20 season due to injury before transferring to Kentucky.

The Charlotte (NC) native ended his career having played in 153 career games and made 106 starts between Creighton and Kentucky. He scored 1,188 points and hit 171 3-pointers.

In two seasons with the Wildcats, Mintz averaged 9.8 points per game, connected on 100 3-pointers, and made them at a 36.1% rate. He became the first player under John Calipari to return for a second year after leading the team in scoring the season before.

Following the end of his playing career, Mintz, participated in the college 3-point shootout and all-star game in New Orleans this past April.

Mintz was also named a College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District selection this season. He is the first Wildcat to earn that distinction since Alex Poythress in 2016.

Good luck to Mintz as he begins his professional journey.

