2023 Kentucky target Matas Buzelis chooses G-League

Standing 6-foot-10 and possessing the perimeter skills of a guard, top-10 recruit Matas Buzelis is one of the most versatile players in the class of 2023.

A long and lanky wing that can handle like a guard and shoot lights out from three is a player archetype that is becoming more valuable in basketball, and also one that John Calipari has not had during his time at Kentucky. Unfortunately, that will remain the case.

At 12:01 PM EST - a weird time for a commitment - on Friday morning, Buzelis announced that he will be headed to the G-League choosing the professional route over North Carolina, Kentucky, Florida State, and Wake Forest.

This personally does not come as a surprise after seeing him interact with Rod Strickland of the G-League at the Nike EYBL Louisville session in late May.

Despite Buzelis choosing to go elsewhere and take his name off of the Kentucky Wildcats’ target list, the 2023 class still has the potential to be one of Calipari’s best.

The Wildcats have already secured a commitment from in-state legacy recruit Reed Sheppard and another significant one may be just on the horizon. The No. 1 point guard in the class, Robert Dillingham, is expected to choose Kentucky as he will also be making his decision on June 24th. In addition, top-10 recruit Ron Holland, who has talked about his wishes to commit towards the end of the summer, has Kentucky listed in his final five.

Kentucky is also reported to be a top school for several other 5-star recruits: DJ Wagner, Xavier Booker, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, and Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso among others. As the 2023 class starts to take shape and more players make their decisions, Kentucky will most likely expand this list, but even without Buzelis, there is still a lot of talent on the board for Kentucky.