Arch Manning commits to Texas, a potential Kentucky foe in 2025

Currently in the Big 12, the Texas Longhorns will be stepping up their game in the near future.

Not only will they have to brace for an entrance into the SEC, but they’ll be able to do so with one of the most talked-about quarterback prospects in recent history, Arch Manning.

Manning, as you can imagine, had a long list of suitors that included powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia and Clemson.

On Thursday afternoon, however, he decided to join Longhorn nation. Manning announced his commitment to Texas via Twitter.

As you’re likely aware, the Manning name is deeply engrained in the quarterback position.

Manning is the nephew of Eli and Peyton, both of which were Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s the grandson of Archie Manning and the son of a former collegiate receiver, Cooper Manning, whose career ended early due to spinal stenosis.

As for Arch, he has been a blossoming star at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans.

Manning will be the first 5-star recruit in the class for Texas and will join the five other 4-star recruits in hoping to rebuild the Longhorn brand. Texas hasn’t had a season with under three losses since 2009, a trend Manning will be expected to change.

And there’s a chance Kentucky will eventually face him, being that Manning will be on campus for at least three seasons, including the 2025 season when the Horns join the SEC. It’s still TBD on how the SEC scheduling will change, but there’s now a chance Kentucky ends up facing the youngest Manning before his college career ends.