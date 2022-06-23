Matas Buzelis sets decision date

One of the top players in the 2023 class will be announcing his commitment on Friday.

On Wednesday, Matas Buzelis posted on his Instagram story that he’ll commit at 12:01 am ET on Friday, so the decision will be made very late tonight. The post also shows he’s down to a final five of the North Carolina Tar Heels, Florida State Seminoles, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Kentucky Wildcats, and the NBA’s G-League Ignite.

The 6-foot-10 small forward is currently ranked as the No. 6 overall player and No. 3 overall small forward in the class, according to 247 Sports Composite.

In an interview with On3’s Jamie Shaw, Buzelis talked about all of his finalists. Here is what he had to say about Kentucky.

“It’s just like a basketball hall of fame over there. They have a great coaching staff and development, and they play in the SEC, which is great competition. That was my first college game I went to; the atmosphere was amazing. The fans are amazing there.”

In a separate interview with On3, Buzelis talked about his official visit to Lexington.

“First of all, the fans are amazing. The atmosphere is incredible. It’s only love over there and everyone is supportive and when I was there, people were welcoming, saying ‘welcome to Kentucky’. It’s just a great atmosphere and especially with Coach Cal too. He’s a great coach overall and has had a lot of success.”

Despite the Cats being a finalist, the NBA G-League is believed to be the favorite to land Buzelis as the pro route holds 100% of 247 Sports’ Crystal Ball predictions, so it doesn’t look like he’ll be playing in Lexington or any college campus for that matter.

The good news is Kentucky should still score a huge commitment Friday, as 5-star point guard Robert Dillingham is also scheduled to make his decision that day.

