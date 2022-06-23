Thursday Headlines: NBA Draft Edition

It’s NBA Draft time, and 58 draft hopefuls will hear their names called tonight as the next round of talent makes its way into the league.

As for Kentucky connections, eyes will be on TyTy Washington and Shaedon Sharpe tonight.

Sharpe is projected as high as 7th in some mock drafts, although there are some projections who have him dropping farther. He’s expected to be a top 10 pick, but as one of the biggest wildcards in the entire draft, his projected range is all over the place.

As for Washington, he’s seen quite a dip in some draft projection. Bleacher Report has him projected to go 26th, while this CBS mock has him going 10 slots earlier at 16th, falling just outside the lottery. This one from The Athletic slots him in between at 21st.

This draft should be interesting to watch for those two players, but overall, it seems like a draft that is set up for a lot of trades and maybe some surprises. The top three players are pretty unanimous with Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero, but the order those three could go seems to still be unsettled.

Anyway, since TyTy plans to be there, I hope he doesn’t drop significantly and have to wait. We should also probably expect to see a fair amount of John Calipari tonight.

How to Watch

The first round of the 2022 NBA Draft will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC beginning at 8 pm ET with the second round airing only on ESPN. Both rounds will be available to stream on Watch ESPN with either an ESPN+ account or valid cable subscription.

Tweet of the Day

Man at the end of the day u have to win. These schools doing all this stuff that has nothing to do with football. Kids want results not flashy. Enjoy the summer because September will be here soon. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) June 22, 2022

The Big Dog has spoken.

Headlines

An Inside Look at Overtime's Draft House Film Shoot with Jabari Smith, TyTy Washington and JD Davison | Zagsblog

Kentucky guard TyTy Washington, Auburn forward Jabari Smith and Alabama guard JD Davison met up in Atlanta to compete in a myriad of fun events, including pop-a-shot and an outdoor shooting competition with a twist.

Kentucky will host Bellarmine - Cats Pause

A tough non-conference slate for Bellarmine.

Q&A with Travis Perry’s father - KSR

The 2024 standout is now on Kentucky’s radar.

Not the end of the dream for Kellan Grady, Davion Mintz - Herald Leader

You never know when you might get your break.

Jimmer, Thompson Brothers headline TBT field - ESPN

A former player of the year and a pair of possible future lottery picks.

Durant avoiding recruiting during Kyrie drama - Bleacher Report

What a mess.

LIV golfers can compete in Open Championship - Yahoo

Most thought this was how it would turn out.