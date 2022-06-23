Tre Johnson talks Kentucky and potential pro options

One of the first players to hear from the Kentucky Wildcats in the class of 2024 was Tre Johnson.

The 6-foot-5 guard out of Dallas (TX), also received an offer on the first day rising juniors were able to be in contact with college coaches earlier this month. With new assistant coach K.T. Turner’s connections in Texas, the Cats are lining up to make an all out push for the talented guard.

Johnson talked with Joe Tipton of On3 on Sunday at the USA Basketball U17 tryouts this past weekend, and the 5-star guard has some exciting things to say about the UK program.

“It was amazing when they offered because I guy I look up to, Tyrese Maxey, went to Kentucky,” Johnson said. “I talked to him about it, and he had some good things to say. I know Tyrese well. After I got the offer, I worked out with him the next day. He just said congrats and told me some good things about Kentucky.

“Kentucky is another program about winning, and he gives his guards freedom.”

Johnson has also referred to Kentucky as his ‘dream school’ while he was growing up. With the obvious connection to Tyrese Maxey, this recruitment could end up being a huge win for the Cats on the recruiting trail. They will first however have to hold off some big name college and professional programs to secure his commitment.

With Duke and Baylor both competing against Kentucky, Johnson mentioned to Tipton that the professional route is a serious option, specifically the Overtime Elite and NBA G-League.

The Cats are going to have a battle on their hands if they hope to secure a commitment from Johnson. Should be a fun recruitment to follow along with.

Johnson is currently ranked as a 5-star prospect in the class of 2024 by the 247 Sports Composite rankings. They also list him as the No. 2 shooting guard in the class, and the No. 3 overall player.

