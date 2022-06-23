Shaedon Sharpe to Portland Trail Blazers in NBA Draft

Former Kentucky Wildcats guard Shaedon Sharpe has finally realized his NBA dreams.

With the seventh-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Sharpe was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers, who currently have former Wildcats guard Eric Bledsoe on the roster.

By now, you know how Sharpe was a mid-year enrollee for the Wildcats during the 2021-22 college basketball season. Originally a member of the 2022 recruiting class and the No. 1 overall prospect, Sharpe was the first top-ranked signee to join the Cats since Nerlens Noel in 2012.

However, due to some technicalities, Sharpe had enough high school credits to graduate a year early and become eligible for this year’s draft. After not playing at all during his brief stay in Lexington, Sharpe entered the draft, initially maintaining his college eligibility, though he ultimately stayed in the draft pool for good.

“These last four months at Kentucky have been nothing short of amazing,” Sharpe said after entering the draft. “To have Coach Cal and the rest of the coaching staff, my teammates/brothers, and the Big Blue Nation welcome me into the family has been a true blessing.

“My path to this point wasn’t a straight road of successes but my passion for this game and my dream to play at the highest level has allowed me to overcome challenges and disappointments and has shaped me into who I am today.

“In all honesty, nothing could truly prepare me for the decisions I’ve had to make along the way, but God has placed special people in my life to help guide, support and instill confidence in me to help prepare for these moments.”

The London, Ontario, native averaged 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists during the 2021 Nike EYBL circuit and led the event in points scored. He concluded his high school career at Dream City Christian Academy and averaged 24.1 points and six rebounds per game as a junior en route to earning The Circuit’s Player of the Year honor.

Sharpe represented Team Canada at the 2019 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship in Brazil, where he averaged 13.0 points, 3.7 boards and 2.3 assists as his team took home a silver medal.

Best of luck to Sharpe as his NBA career begins.