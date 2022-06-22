Kentucky to host Bellarmine in November

We now have confirmation the Kentucky Wildcats will host the Bellarmine Knights during the 2022-23 college basketball season.

On Wednesday, Bellarmine announced several big-time additions to its upcoming schedule, which features a November 29th clash with the Cats in Rupp Arena.

This will be just part of a stacked non-conference schedule for Bellarmine, who also plays at Clemson, Duke, Louisville, and UCLA during the month of November.

“I appreciate the opportunities these phenomenal programs have provided our players and program,” Davenport said in a press release. “The respect we have for these tradition rich teams has been earned year after year. They are the best of the best! The coaches are true leaders in every aspect of coaching/leading on and off the court. To them THANK YOU!”

The Knights are coming off a successful 2021-2022 season, going 20-13 overall, finishing second in the regular season in the ASUN, and winning the conference tournament, though they were ineligible to play in the NCAA Tournament or NIT because they were only in their second year of transitioning to Division I. They were previously a Division II program.

Kentucky now has confirmed non-conference matchups with Michigan State, Michigan, UCLA, Louisville, Kansas, Duquesne and Bellarmine for next season.

