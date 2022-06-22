John Calipari expressing interest in Bluegrass star Travis Perry

John Calipari has already secured the commitment of the best in-state prospect for 2023, Reed Sheppard, but he already has eyes on another talented in-state prospect.

To those who follow Kentucky high school basketball, Travis Perry has already been among the biggest Bluegrass names to follow. Hailing from Lyon County, Perry started playing for the varsity high school team as a seventh-grader, averaging 20.6 points.

Since then, Perry’s scoring ability has only improved, sitting at a total of 3,189 points at the conclusion of his sophomore season. With his junior and senior seasons yet to come, Perry is on pace to break the state record of 4,337 points, held by “King” Kelly Coleman.

With his play, Perry has emerged as a top 100 recruit and one of the best in the state, garnering the attention of John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.

This past weekend, while in attendance for the Titans-Rockets Classic to see Xavier Booker – who has made an astronomical jump in the latest recruiting rankings – Calipari had the opportunity to watch Perry.

The Lyon County product must have left a lasting impression as Travis’s father, Ryan Perry, says that Calipari has been in contact “quite a bit” this week. On top of that, Travis and his parents – who are Kentucky graduates and admitted Wildcat fans – are planning a visit to Kentucky this weekend to talk with Calipari and tour the campus.

Travis’ father serves as a big source of motivation for him as well.

“I’m just trying to get one more point than the other team, because I gotta ride home with my dad. And that’s the coach, and I don’t want to have to listen to him complain the whole way,” Perry told Ben Roberts of the Herald-Leader.

Perry currently holds offers from Creighton, Ole Miss, Iowa, and Purdue among others but expect his recruitment to continue heating up. Since last weekend’s event, Juwan Howard and Michigan have also expressed interest.

Check out Perry’s highlights as he went head-to-head with Sheppard and North Laurel in last summer’s Titans-Rockets Classic.

