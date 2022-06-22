College World Series update through Tuesday’s action

The College World Series field has been chopped in half now, with Auburn knocking out #2 Stanford in an elimination game, Texas A&M thumping arch-rival Texas on Sunday night, giant-killer Notre Dame bowing out against Oklahoma, and Arkansas upending Auburn Tuesday night to stay alive.

So far in the double elimination round, Oklahoma and Ole Miss haven’t lost, and in order to reach the best-of-3 series for the championship, Arkansas will have to defeat Ole Miss on Wednesday and Thursday, while Texas A&M will have to defeat Oklahoma twice as well. If the Rebels or Sooners win just once, they eliminate their respective foe and get to play for the national championship against the winner of the other pairing.

As we reach the “final four” of the College World Series, it’s interesting to note that three of the teams are SEC and the fourth will be by 2025, so the South has definitely shown dominance in baseball this year even with #1 Tennessee falling to Notre Dame in the Super Regionals.

Also, they are all kind of on the more western part of the South, with Mississippi being the team farthest east, which is interesting, and places their fanbase a bit closer to Omaha. For what it’s worth I think that Oklahoma will come away with the title if I had to guess right now, but I think all four of these teams have proven themselves able to take it all. Just look at Ole Miss—the last at-large team put in the bracket and two wins away from the national championship.

Who will win the college world series? Tune in to ESPN this week and weekend to find out.