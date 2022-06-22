Wednesday Headlines: ESPN Future Rankings Edition

ESPN Senior Writer Adam Rittenberg has released his power rankings for the next three college football seasons. To no surprise, the Kentucky Wildcats made the list, coming in at No. 25.

Joining @finebaum at the top of the hour to discuss my Future Power Rankings team list and more! @SECNetwork https://t.co/Nyjl3K9uy4 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) June 21, 2022

Kentucky returns now veteran quarterback Will Levis who is now one of the more favored quarterbacks to win the Heisman Trophy. While there still isn’t a firm answer on the availability of star running back Chris Rodriguez, there’s also optimism that he’ll get to suit up for the Wildcats this fall.

Add in several familiar faces on defense and a new, aspiring offensive coordinator, and Kentucky appears to be primed for another successful season under head coach Mark Stoops.

Rittenberg has Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M all inside his top five rankings while LSU and Florida ranked 10th and 22nd respectively. Kentucky will face just two of those opponents this year, which could very well lead to a strong regular-season resume.

Tweet of the Day

After his workout with the #Pacers, Shaedon Sharpe was directly asked why he didn't play for #Kentucky last season.



His answer: "Just getting ready for next season." #NBADraft | #BBN | @FOX56News pic.twitter.com/PF2NA9o9iq — Mitch Brown FOX 56 (@MitchBTV_) June 21, 2022

Headlines

