Tuesday Headlines: SEC Coach Power Rankings

Over at Saturday Down South, Matt Hayes released a power ranking of every SEC head coach, and Mark Stoops came in at No. 3.

Yes, you read that correctly. Kentucky football has a top-three coach in a conference that features Kirby Smart and Nick Saban on top, as those two have won the last two national championships.

Right behind Stoops is another title-winning in coach in Jimbo Fisher, followed by Brian Kelly, who’s been to a national championship game and the College Football Playoffs.

So yeah, Stoops being No. 3 here is a pretty big deal.

Here’s what Hayes had to say about Stoops.

3. Mark Stoops, Kentucky ($6.75 million): Why is Stoops a champion, you ask? Because anyone who wins 10 games at Kentucky (twice in 4 years), falls into that category. UK is the prime example of how NIL can change the look of the game. Stoops just had a top-15 recruiting class, and is winning recruiting battles against SEC blue-bloods and neighboring Ohio State. Athletic director Mitch Barnhart deserves a ton of credit for not only keeping Stoops at Kentucky, but not panicking after Stoops’ first 3 seasons produced 12 wins. Since Barnhart stayed with Stoops after the 2015 season, Kentucky is 47-29 with a school-record 6 straight bowl seasons — and Stoops has 2 of the 4 10-win seasons since the school began playing football in 1892.

Tweet of the Day

During this photo shoot, he said “I need to add a national championship trophy this year. And if we do that, I’m going to get all of these again. That’s a lot of trophies.” — TJ Beisner (@tjbeisner) June 20, 2022

Time to get Oscar Tshiebwe all the trophies.

Abby Steiner Named Semifinalist for The Bowerman

The Bowerman, the most prestigious award in collegiate track and field, takes both indoor and outdoor seasons into consideration to decide the best men’s and women’s collegiate track & field athlete of the year. Finalists for the award will be announced on June 27.

First and 10: Power ranking every SEC head coach

Is Nick Saban still king of the SEC? Matt Hayes ranks the coaches. Plus: Scouting Anthony Richardson, every team's top assistant, Urban Meyer to Auburn? And more.

Multiple Kentucky MBB targets make Team USA U17 first list cut

Nearly half of the 18-player tryout roster for the USA Men’s Basketball U17 National Team consists of Kentucky targets.

New York Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson tabbed as minicamp breakout star

With spring practices and OTA’s now in the rearview mirror, Giants team reporter Lance Medow picked Robinson as the team’s highlight from spring practices.

Kentucky basketball players among the brightest NBA Draft talents

How could could Sharpe be? CBS Sports writer Matt Norlander, in a mock draft that used predictions on how each player's career will go, picked Sharpe third heading into Thursday's draft.

UK Football Recruiting Notes: Cristian Conyer Headlines SEC Recruiting Battles

KSR shares the latest from the world of Kentucky football recruiting after an eventful weekend on the Wildcats’ campus.

College basketball bracketology: Kentucky, UNC dominate Joe Lunardi's updated 2023 NCAA Tournament projection

North Carolina is a near-consensus No. 1, so it's clear everyone will be gunning to knock off Hubert Davis' high-flying Tar Heels.

Emergency protective order filed against NBA veteran Rajon Rondo dismissed

An emergency protective order filed last month against Rajon Rondo has been dismissed.

Athletes explain what causes them to turn down an NIL deal

From too little NIL compensation to exploitative clauses, there are numerous reasons why athletes might turn down an offer.

