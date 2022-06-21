Trentyn Flowers drawing interest from Kentucky

Now that contact can be made with class of 2024 recruits, the Kentucky Wildcats are wasting no time in speaking with some of the nation’s top prospects.

Among the first players Kentucky made contact with was 5-star forward Trentyn Flowers. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Flowers has been contacted by the Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, North Carolina Tar Heels, Tennessee Volunteers, and Oregon Ducks among others.

The 6-foot-8, 180-pound Flowers began the 2021-22 season with Huntington Prep in West Virginia before transferring to Sierra Canyon in California. That team also had Amari Bailey, and Bronny James, while former Wildcat BJ Boston is also an alum of the school.

Flowers has since transferred to Rosedale Christian Academy in Virginia for the 2022-23 high school season. His highest recruiting ranking is sixth overall at 247 Sports, while his lowest is 25th at On3. He already holds scholarship offers from Kansas, Michigan, Memphis, Tennessee, Auburn and Alabama among others.

In a previous interview with Joe Tipton, Flowers revealed that Texas Tech, TCU, Kentucky, UNC, Duke, Oregon and UCLA were recruiting him the hardest. He also said Duke was his dream school growing up.

With this recruitment in its early stages, there have been no recruiting predictions logged for Flowers. You have to think Kentucky will be a serious player with a scholarship offer.

For now, check out some highlights of Flowers in action.

