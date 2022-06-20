Rob Dillingham announces final 4 and decision date

The Kentucky Wildcats could land their second class of 2023 commitment this week, as Rob Dillingham is set to come off the board Friday.

On Monday, Dillingham revealed his final four list while also confirming his decision date of June 24th.

Joining Kentucky on the final list are the Louisville Cardinals, USC Trojans and Auburn Tigers. It’s worth noting that Kentucky is the only school in this bunch to host Dillingham for a visit.

Recruiting analyst Paul Biancardi adds that Dillingham’s decision will come on ESPN’s Twitter account.

Robert Dillingham (Donda Academy) will announce his college decision on Friday, June 24th with @Espn social at 7 PM ET / 4 PM ET. His final list of schools are Auburn, Kentucky, Louisville & USC. Dillingham is no.5 overall in the ESPN 100 class of 2023. @robwitdashifts @SCNext pic.twitter.com/M6ZtddWBp4 — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) June 20, 2022

A 6-foot-2, 165-pound point guard from Charlotte (NC), Dillingham plays at Donda Academy in California. He originally committed to NC State but backed off that pledge due to sanctions imposed on the program as a result of their recruitment of Dennis Smith Jr.

Dillingham is ranked No. 3 overall in the 2023 class by On3, No. 13 at 247 Sports, No. 6 at Rivals, and No. 5 at ESPN. He holds additional offers from the Kansas Jayhawks, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Texas Longhorns among others.

There’s still some debate as to what Dillingham’s true position in college will be. While Rivals, 247 and On3 list him as a point guard, ESPN has him pegged as a shooting guard. There’s no question he can effectively play on and off the ball, which works great for Kentucky since John Calipari tends to have multiple high-level point guards.

The On3 recruiting prediction machine has Kentucky at 80.8% likely to land Dillingham.

If Dillingham picks the Wildcats, he’ll join Reed Sheppard as 2023 commitments for Coach Cal.

There has been buzz that Dillingham will be eligible to reclassify into 2022, but as of now, he’s widely expected to remain in 2023.

Follow our Twitter page and like our Facebook page to get more Kentucky Wildcats news and views.