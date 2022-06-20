Monday Headlines: Ron Holland Edition

Five-star and top-10 overall recruit Ron Holland announced his final five schools on Sunday evening.

The talented forward has narrowed his final destination list to Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas, UCLA and the NBA’s G League Ignite. His latest visit to a program came just this past week when he was in Lexington and was offered an official scholarship from head coach John Calipari.

Per Joe Tipton, Holland had the following to say about Calipari and Kentucky.

“Great program, with a resume of getting guys to the league and he lets his dudes rock out so that’s why I like them and why I’m strongly considering them.”

Holland is the ninth-overall ranked player in the Class of 2023 and is the No. 4 power forward. The Texas native stands 6-foot-8, 195 pounds and is described as a high-motor player with good mobility, length and agility.

Recruiting Analyst Brandon Jenkins says Holland “is capable of impacting the game in a number of ways, but his ability to crash the glass maybe his biggest strength.”

Kentucky and Holland appear to have strong vibes, but we won’t know his final decision until an official announcement is made. As of now, there isn’t a date set for that announcement.

