Kentucky football signee Quentel Jones arrested

Kentucky Wildcats football signee Quentel Jones has been charged with battery in connection to the death of 37-year-old Brandon Goodwin last month, according to 41-WMGT. Goodwin shot to death on May 13th.

Per the report, Quentel is now being held in the Peach County Law Enforcement Center. He is the younger brother of 26-year-old Tyler Jones, who was arrested Monday and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime in relation to Goodwin’s murder.

UK has since released a statement to the Lexington Herald-Leader, saying “we are aware and are monitoring the situation. We have no additional comment at this time.”

Jones, who signed with Kentucky in December, is a 3-star recruit ranked 615th nationally at 247 Sports Composite and hails from Peach County (GA). He committed to the Wildcats while holding offers from Tennessee, Mississippi State and Miami among others.

We will update this post if any more details come out.