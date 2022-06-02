Matas Buzelis cuts list to 5

Matas Buzelis is a name that has become quite familiar to the Big Blue Nation.

After impressing once again at the EYBL in Louisville this past weekend, the talented forward made it known that he has quite a bit of interest in the thought of playing in Lexington.

“They play really fast and share the ball. They play and have fun, so I think I would fit in perfect,” said Buzelis after the EYBL session this weekend.

With his recruitment heating up, the 5-star forward has decided to cut his list down to five programs, and the Kentucky Wildcats have made the cut. Joe Tipton of On3 was the first to report the news.

Alongside the Cats, Buzelis also listed the North Carolina Tar Heels, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Florida State Seminoles, and the NBA G-League. Seeing Duke not make the cut is great news for everyone else, as the Blue Devils were once thought to be among his favorites.

The 6-foot-10, do-it-all forward currently plays for Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, and has been impressive so far this AAU season. With plenty of fans asking John Calipari to adapt to a more pro style offense, landing Matas would be a step in the right direction.

He has shown the ability to consistently be a playmaker, while also not being afraid to go and get his own. Add in the ability to shoot from the outside, and it would be a breath of fresh air to the dribble-drive style Kentucky fans have seen for the last 13 seasons.

At this point, it seems that UNC and UK are battling it out at the top of this recruitment, and that should continue until the very end. If the Cats can convince him that he will be utilized to his skillset, I like the chances he ends up in Lexington.

Buzelis is currently ranked as a five-star player by the 247 Sports Composite rankings, where he is considered the No. 7 overall player in the class of 2023.

