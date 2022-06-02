Talking Kentucky, recruitment and more with Justin Edwards

Justin Edwards entered the player recruiting rankings as a top-50 prospect in 2020, but he’s steadily worked his way into the top five in the most recent rankings and has the tools to make it to No. 1.

This past weekend, I was able to watch Edwards for the first time in person, and I understand why.

Outside of a 26-point performance on Saturday afternoon, Edward’s averages for the weekend do not jump off the page - 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 44% shooting from the field and 29.4% from three.

Yet, when you watch him he can literally jump off the page as an uber-athlete, and in every game, he was the biggest impact player on the floor.

Why is that?

The biggest reason, Edwards doesn’t rely on his athleticism for success, as he plays with maturity and intelligence beyond his years. In addition to his ‘do-it-all’ play style - where he can shoot, handle, pass, and defend - Edwards also consistently makes the right play on offense and makes good reads on defense.

Edward’s coaches gave me two minutes in between games for an interview, let's see what he had to say about the Kentucky Wildcats and more.

There have been reports that Kentucky has gained ground in recruitment recently. Is that correct, and what did they talk to you about?

Yeah. They said they can help me be successful in basketball. They showed all the stuff they have done and all they have accomplished over the years. They showed me how I could be one of the guys on that list (successful Kentucky players).

As the lead recruiter, what has Coach Antigua been talking to you about most recently?

Uhm, nothing really. I talk to Coach Calipari a lot though. He’s been checking in and keeping in touch with me. That is a big part because the head coach keeping in touch makes me feel like I am one of the main guys (recruiting targets).

Your Imhotep head coach, Andre Noble, has talked about how much relationships mean to you. What schools have done the best job at that?

Kentucky and Tennessee. They have pulled themselves away.

You made a big jump in the latest 247 Sports recruiting rankings. What does that say about you and your game?

Nothing really, I still have a lot of work to do. It just shows that they’re recognizing me, but I still have more to do. My goal is to be No. 1.

