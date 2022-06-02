Thursday Headlines: Kentucky’s SEC Schedule Push Edition

Mark Stoops and Mitch Barnhart continue to lead the effort to keep the SEC schedule at 8 games.

Going into the coaches meetings in Destin this week, it seemed like momentum leaned toward a 9-game SEC schedule. With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma in the coming years, nine conference games seemed to be the idea many thought the coaches would land on.

But Stoops and Barnhart much prefer the 8-game schedule, which makes it easier to keep the Kentucky-Louisville game.

According to The Athletic, Kentucky is leading a coalition, along with Arkansas and Mississippi State, to preserve the 8-game SEC schedule.

Barnhart prefers the eight-game conference schedule and it seems like the format with one permanent opponent and seven rotating opponents seems to be what the coaches might land on, although that’s just speculation.

These things can change, and change quickly, so nothing is set in stone, but it seems like if the SEC stays with the eight-game model, Kentucky will have played a significant role in that decision.

