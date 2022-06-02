John Calipari wants Kentucky to regain ‘Gold Standard’ title

Throughout his tenure, John Calipari has referred to the Kentucky Wildcats program as ‘The Gold Standard’ of college basketball.

Well after a 9-16 season, followed up by a first-round exit in this year's NCAA Tournament, fans and media alike are all curious as to how the Cats have been dethroned.

With recruits consistently opting to go elsewhere, and obviously the struggles on the court, Coach Calipari is ready to get his program back to the top of the sport.

The UK head coach joint Paul Finebaum earlier this week, where he discussed some changes he would like to see made to regain the top spot.

“I think I got the best job in basketball, and I believe that,” John Calipari said on the Paul Finebaum Show. “I’ve had some opportunities to look and leave. But at the end of the day, you look at this situation, we have a chance to win it every year.

“Our recruiting, and again, Mitch (Barnhart) and I are meeting because my thing about it’s unacceptable if we’re not the gold standard in facilities and everything else. Not acceptable if Midnight Madness isn’t something that’s talked about for a month. Unacceptable. We need the campout going again.”

When talking about facilities he followed it up with this:

“We slipped a little bit in some of the facilities,” Calipari said. “Now, I’m not saying our facilities are bad. They’re not bad. It’s not the gold standard. Mitch and I are going to sit down and talk. Ok, what’s the path? How do we get that going to where anybody that walks in our campus and sees any facilities knows ‘wow, look at this!”

After a season where his team was seen as a national title contender going into the tournament, Calipari obviously sees that the program needs to have an edge back. It sounds like that will be the majority of the conversations with Mitch Barnhart when the time comes.

Kentucky fans are used to being the best-of-the-best while also getting the best-of-the-best when it comes to talent. Now it sounds more than ever the John Calipari is ready to bring a banner back home to Lexington, and this is the first step in making all of that happen.