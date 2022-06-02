CJ Fredrick gives update on recovery from season-ending injury

CJ Fredrick missed all of last season due to a tough stretch of injuries for the Iowa Hawkeyes transfer and Cincinnati native.

After having surgery last summer on his leg, Fredrick again suffered another brutal injury to his hamstring before the Duke game last season. Only playing 52 games in his collegiate career, Fredrick will be going into his fifth year in college, his second with the Kentucky Wildcats program, and hopefully, his first one on the Rupp Arena court.

Fredrick hosted a satellite camp in Louisville on Wednesday afternoon, where he spoke to KSR’s Jack Pilgrim.

“I’m really happy where my health is,” Fredrick said at his Players First Satellite Camp. “Obviously I’ve been a little banged up recently, but I worked extremely hard all last season just to get my body in really good shape. I was a little bit overweight, and my goal was just to get as thin and lean as possible. I think I’ve done a good job of that.”

Fredrick provides something that Kentucky could have used late in the season this past season - a pure knockdown, three-point specialist. Fredrick has been lifting weights and getting workouts in, but is hoping to get back on the court with no restrictions, according to Pilgrim.

“I’m running, I’m jogging, I’m doing agility stuff, individual workouts. With me just getting back on campus, I’ve got some testing I have to do within the next week or so, and that’ll be the decider if I can get back out there and do five-on-five.

At full strength, Fredrick could compete for a starting spot on next season's roster, alongside Sahvir Wheeler and Cason Wallace, filling the Kellan Grady role. And with Oscar Tshiebwe returning, Kentucky has a roster capable of making it back to the Final Four for the first time in what would be eight years.

Be sure to read the full interview here.