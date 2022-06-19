Recruiting expert predicts Matas Buzelis to NBA G-League

Matas Buzelis is a name that Kentucky Wildcat fans have become familiar with over the last several months.

A 5-star prospect in the class of 2023, Buzelis is one of the most intriguing young players in the game, as he possesses as skill-set that is fitted to today’s style of basketball.

For many across the Big Blue Nation, adding Buzelis would potentially show them that John Calipari is willing to adapt to the new style the game is being played.

Matas recently dwindled down his list to five programs that featured UK alongside of North Carolina, Wake Forest, Florida State, and the G-League.

2023 five-star Matas Buzelis is down to five finalists, he tells @On3Recruits.



Story: https://t.co/rliyNkdxMX pic.twitter.com/zwGWoOJpTX — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 2, 2022

With his list now cut Travis Branham of 247 Sports logged a crystal ball selection for the talented forward, and it will not be music to BBN’s ears. With a high confidence level, Branham is projecting Buzelis to ultimately end up going the pro route and skipping college altogether.

As mentioned before Buzelis is exactly the type of talent that NBA front offices are looking to add to their organizations. At 6-foot-9, he possesses a good offensive skill-set that includes not only the ability to score at all three levels, but be a consistent playmaker as well.

Once he adds some weight, and continues to work on his outside shot, he has the ability to contribute right away on an NBA roster.

Is that mindset leading him to go ahead and make the jump sooner rather than later? It very well could be, but here is to hoping Calipari and Chin Coleman can make a big push to get Buzelis in Lexington.