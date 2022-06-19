Sunday Headlines: New Preseason Top 25 Edition

Good morning BBN.

We have a new preseason top 25, this one from Lindy’s Sports, who has the Kentucky Wildcats checking in at No. 24, one spot ahead of Texas (who would have thought that could ever happen before Mark Stoops arrived in Lexington).

Georgia, who checked in at No. 3, is the only other SEC East team to crack this top 25, though Kentucky is also set to play at Ole Miss, who comes in at No. 17.

Still, if this ranking were to hold up, the Wildcats would play just two top-25 teams as they look to contend for the program’s first SEC East title.

Tweet of the Day

Always nice to see some of Kentucky’s rivals on this.

Your Headlines

Abby Steiner Sweeps National Women’s Track Athlete of the Year Award Indoors and Outdoors

Steiner is coming off NCAA titles in the 200-meter dash and 4x400m relay last weekend, after winning the indoor 200m at the NCAA Indoor Championships in March. She now has the collegiate record in the 200m (21.80), which is the eighth fastest in American history and 21st fastest in world history.

College football rankings: Lindy's Magazine releases 2022 preseason top 25 poll

The usual suspects are out front, but there's a couple thought-provoking choices inside the top 15 that are worth a closer look, including a program led by a first-year coach.

J.J. Weaver on Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Weaver, a 6-foot-5, 231-pounder from Louisville, played in all 12 games for the 22nd-ranked Wildcats last season, earning six starting assignments. He totaled 34 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, a team-high 6.0 sacks, four quarterback hurries, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one pass breakups.

Remembering Mike Pratt, Kentucky star turned radio broadcaster

Pratt starred on Adolph Rupp-era Wildcat teams before becoming one of the voices of the program, playing a role in John Calipari’s hire.

Ranking the top 100 players of Stoops era: No. 77 Tyrell Ajian

Ajian has been a ball-hawking defensive back during his career at Kentucky who has made several key interceptions. He has been part of four bowl championships and will return to the Wildcat secondary for one final collegiate season this fall.

College football rankings: Lindy's Magazine releases 2022 preseason top 25 poll

Kentucky loses top playmaker Wan'Dale Robinson offensively, but quarterback Will Levis is returning after a 10-win season and you know Mark Stoops' team will be a bully in the trenches despite a couple notable losses at the line of scrimmage.

Kentucky football hosted pair of surprise Georgia visitors

Kentucky is having a big recruiting weekend. A pair Georgia prospects who be two recruits to keep an eye on.

Recruiting ceiling is rising for Kentucky football

Slowly but surely, the recruiting ceiling is improving for Kentucky football. That could lead to some more wins on the field.

John Calipari, Big Blue Nation will dearly miss Mike Pratt

A Kentucky legend was lost on Friday. John Calipari and the Big Blue Nation loved Mike Pratt and he will be missed dearly.

Pete Nance, best available player in basketball portal, transferring to North Carolina from Northwestern

North Carolina has landed transfer Pete Nance, who averaged 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for Northwestern last season.

Davidson to retire Stephen Curry's No. 30 in August ceremony following Golden State Warriors star's graduation

Stephen Curry's No. 30 will be the first number retired by Davidson, which will celebrate arguably the school's best player ever during an Aug. 31 ceremony.

10 new NFL head coaches: Who's in the best situation for 2022? The worst? Let's rank 'em!

This offseason, a record-tying 10 teams hired new head coaches. Who's in the best position to succeed in 2022? Who's facing the most challenging task in Year 1? Bucky Brooks provides his rankings.

House Oversight Committee chair introduces two bills inspired by Washington Commanders workplace dysfunction

The two bills introduced would establish standards for employers to protect workers and encourage them to foster workplace cultures that aim to prevent — rather than conceal — workplace misconduct.

2023 NFL Draft prospects that benefit most from return to college

Few NFL Draft hopefuls received more 2023 hype — seemingly out of the blue — than Kentucky’s Will Levis. Some mocks have him as a legitimate top-10 pick despite a roller coaster first year as Kentucky’s starter after transferring in from Penn State.

College basketball transfer portal: Examining the potential role for each SEC addition

The SEC has been extremely forward-thinking in the transfer portal. Every single school has landed at least one transfer. Four of the top-10 transfer portal classes are from the SEC.