Saturday Headlines: Remembering Mike Pratt Edition

Big Blue Nation was rocked on Thursday night as the news hit that Mike Pratt had passed at the age of 73. He was an All American basketball player at the University of Kentucky, an ABA player for the Kentucky Colonels, a basketball coach in college and the NBA, a broadcaster for Kentucky basketball, a radio host, and so much more.

I got to know Mike during my still young radio career. I didn’t get to know him on the level that most of my coworkers did, but the times I was able to speak and meet with him made an impression. Like so many others have said, he made you feel like you were his best friend. That’s not hyperbole.

One of the highlights of my radio career was when I did live radio in front of him and Dan Issel. They both laughed and were engaged at what Andy Sweeney and I were saying. I couldn’t believe that I was entertaining two UK legends.

So far the best thing I’ve read was penned by Rick Bozich of WDRB. Take the time and read it. You won’t regret it.

Also, if there’s one thing you do today, listen to the first 15 or so minutes of Dan and Mike’s Sports Talk Show. Dan remembers his friend, tells a hilarious story from their playing days, and says goodbye to one of his closest friends. Keep the tissues close.

Stockton Mortgage Sports Talk with @DanIssel44 and @LouisRabaut - Mike Pratt Day - Hour 1 - 6/17/2022 https://t.co/Gid1IZJkhS — ESPN Louisville (@ESPN680) June 17, 2022

A Wildcat forever.

Tweets of the Day

There just wasn’t anyone like Mike Pratt. Truly one of a kind in all of the best ways. I’m really going to miss my friend. Please keep Marcia and the family in your prayers. https://t.co/k1YmA8EcdV — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 17, 2022

We missed out on so many future great Mike Pratt moments...but man, the last 8 years + specifically at espn Louisville we were so lucky to talk hoops, life, busting chops w Mike. Our chats after each UK game...no way to replace them. https://t.co/xKp3UKjBAu — Shouldoria Sweeney (@TheOnlySweeney) June 18, 2022

Headlines

