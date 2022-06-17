Shaedon Sharpe: “It was my decision to not play”

Shaedon Sharpe has been a hot topic around Kentucky Wildcats basketball since his reclassification and commitment back in October, and while debate and media have run rampant, Sharpe has stayed quiet.

Outside of a brief 15-minute interview with Curtis Burch on the Behind Kentucky Basketball podcast, Sharpe did not take part in any interviews during his time at Kentucky.

Since then, the former No. 1 recruit has officially announced that he would be keeping his name in the NBA Draft without playing a minute for the Kentucky Wildcats, while keeping the same demeanor and limiting himself to the media.

However, in a conference call ahead of next week’s NBA Draft, Sharpe finally opened up and reflected on his brief stint in Lexington and provided some revealing comments.

(2/2) “I did talk to Cal about it, my coach, trainer, even my parents. But, at the end of the day, it was my decision to not play.” — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) June 17, 2022

Following the conflicting comments made by himself and his “handler”, Dwayne Washington over the course of his time at Kentucky, these comments will most likely not be received too well either.

Yet, respect should be given to Sharpe for finally standing up and admitting he had the final call on his decision not to play.

While the situation could have been handled better, Sharpe looks to be well on his way to becoming a top-10 draft pick, despite questions from NBA executives.

Despite those questions and not playing organized basketball in nearly a year, Sharpe has no shortage of confidence, saying, “I see myself being one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball, just getting after it and competing,” which is what a player should do, project confidence in their ability.

At the end of the day, Sharpe never played for Kentucky and has frustrated many fans in the Big Blue Nation - getting a Porsche in the process - which is understandable. However, there is still the potential for him to help the program.

If Sharpe becomes the superstar that he aims to be in the NBA, he could become an ambassador for the program for years to come, or not, it is up to him.