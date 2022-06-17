Friday Headlines: Abby Steiner Edition

Abby Steiner is the best sprinter in college track and field. She just won the 200 Meter race in just 21.8 seconds, which is the eighth fastest time ever recorded in US History and the fastest recorded time in the world this year. The 22-year old was just awarded the Honda Sport Award for her success during the 2021-2022 season and is the first Wildcat to ever win the award. It’s one of the most prestigious awards a collegiate athlete can win and Steiner is so incredibly deserving of the honor. The Dublin, Ohio native is a 11-time first team All-American (15-total selections) and a four-time SEC champion.

Now, Steiner will prepare for the US Track and Field Championships as she sets her sights on making her first appearance at a World event. She’ll run her signature event — the 200 Meter race — and look to best her time from just a week ago. Next Saturday (June 25th) just after 6:20 PM EDT is when the 200 Meter race is scheduled to begin. Find broadcast info here.

Tweet of the Day

Saddened to hear of the passing of Mike Pratt. He was always so kind to me and everyone on the UK beat. May he Rest In Peace. — Keith Taylor (@keithtaylor21) June 17, 2022

Mike was an exceptional person. Prayers for his family and all of Big Blue Nation.

Headlines

Warriors’ Big Three say title feels ‘different’ after past failures - ESPN

Have to be happy for Steph.

New UK assistant understands recruiting is a youthful thing - Vaught’s Views

Excited to have him on board.

Clowney re-signed with Browns to play with Deshaun Watson again - ESPN

Not the best choice of words right now.

Shamar Porter feels great about UK commitment - Cats Illustrated

The four star recruit just wrapped up his official visit.

Mickelson in jeopardy of missing cut at U.S. Open - ESPN

Wouldn’t this be something...

Mike Pratt, a Kentucky Basketball Hall of Famer, dies at 73 - KSR

Awful news...

Celtics hope pain of NBA Finals loss ‘propels us forward’ - ESPN

Not the best series for Jayson Tatum.

Kentucky will host Kansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge - KSR

Such an awesome game this will be.