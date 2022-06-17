TyTy Washington falls, Shaedon Sharpe goes top 10 in new ESPN mock draft

A new ESPN mock draft has TyTy Washington taking a bit of a draft night fall, while the projection has Shaedon Sharpe cracking the top 10.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony released a new mock draft this week, which has Washington falling into the 20s. Washington has been viewed as a possible late lottery pick or just outside the lottery.

Givony, however, has Washington falling to 21st to the Denver Nuggets.

“Having drafted well, and forced to play their young players fairly extensively due to injury, [Denver] has also developed some solid depth, giving the Nuggets good flexibility heading into the draft. Adding quality depth in the backcourt could be attractive for the Nuggets, especially a steady-handed guard like Washington who can play with or without the ball, excels in pick-and-roll and is a strong perimeter shooter. Washington has the size and length to play in many different lineup configurations for a team like Denver, giving him nice positional versatility to go along with his strong feel for the game.”

Denver would be a solid landing spot, as he wouldn’t be forced into a leading role right away and could develop behind fellow former Cat Jamal Murray and play with one of the best players in the league in Nikola Jokic.

While the drop in position isn’t ideal, the landing spot would be good for Washington.

Washington has worked out for the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Washington Wizards, all of which are picking in the late lottery range.

As for Sharpe, Givony has him slotted 8th to the Pelicans.

Now with the draft less than a week away, expect a lot of movement and the rumor mill to pick up in the next several days.