TyTy Washington, Shaedon Sharpe earn NBA Draft green room invite

TyTy Washington will be headed to Brooklyn, NY to the green room for the 2022 NBA Draft. After initially not getting an invite, Washington will be the second Kentucky Wildcats player to be in attendance, along with Shaedon Sharpe.

Kentucky's TyTy Washington has received a green room invite to attend the NBA Draft with his family on June 23rd, a source told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/bq9SjIS0ht — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 15, 2022

As for Washington’s stock, it depends on who you ask. The most recent CBS Sports mock draft has Washington headed to New York to be the next point guard for the Knicks, teaming up with Immanuel Quickley and Julius Randle.

Yahoo! has Washington falling out of the lottery and going to Houston, one would assume to be the primary distributor for Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., and (according to mock drafts) Paolo Banchero.

Jon Givony of ESPN has TyTy falling drastically, all the way to No. 21 to Denver. Givony previously had Washington going No. 16.

Washington has worked out for the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder, with visits scheduled to New Orleans and San Antonio.

Washington averaged 12.5 points per game and 3.9 assists per game, however, he did break the record for most assists in a game by a Kentucky player on January 8 against Georgia with 17 assists. He broke the previous record held by John Wall, set 13 seasons ago.