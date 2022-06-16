A.J. Rose signs with Rams

Former Kentucky Wildcats running back A.J. Rose has been signed by the Los Angeles Rams, it was announced Wednesday. Rose will join former UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen in L.A.

Rose originally arrived at UK in the class of 2016 as a 3-star recruit out of Ohio. He played in 44 career games with 24-straight starts, finishing his career with 1,971 rushing yards, good for No. 10 on the all-time program rushing list.

In 2020, Rose finished his final season for the Kentucky Wildcats with 749 total yards and three scores. That included 12 carries for 148 yards in the Gator Bowl win over No. 24 NC State, Rose’s final collegiate game. He also finished the season with back-to-back 100+ yard performances for the first time in his career after going for 101 yards and one score in 14 carries on Senior Day vs. South Carolina.

Rose helped lead UK to four-straight bowls and three-straight bowl wins to wrap up his memorable career.

After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rose signed with the Minnesota Vikings and went on to have a promising preseason, earning him a spot on the practice squad for the entire season.

However, the Vikings revamped their coaching staff once the offseason began, and Rose was eventually waived on June 1st to make room for the signing of veteran wideout Albert Wilson.

Here’s to hoping Rose manages to carve out an NFL career with the Rams.

Back in Action https://t.co/vY3P71zqwn — AJ Rose Jr (@ajrose_10) June 15, 2022

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.