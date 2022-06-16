Kentucky vs. Kansas in 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The Kentucky Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks are once again facing off in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

On Thursday, both leagues announced this year’s SEC/Big 12 matchups, and it features Kentucky playing host to Kansas on January 28th, 2023. It will be the 34th all-time meeting between the two schools and the 10th under head coach John Calipari.

All 10 games will be air across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU and will be available on the ESPN app. Game times and TV channels will be announced at a later date, though this one figures to be a late afternoon/evening clash on ESPN.

The Wildcats own a 24-10 all-time record against the Jayhawks, including an impressive 80-62 win last season in Lawrence. Kansas last visited Rupp Arena in 2019 when Kentucky won 71-63.

This will be 10th season of the challenge, while Kentucky is 5-3 in the event (the 2021 home matchup with Texas was nixed due to COVID-19).

The SEC won the ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge by winning six of the 10 games last season. It is the second year in a row the SEC won the Challenge. The SEC has lost the Challenge just one time in the last six years.

2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Kentucky-Kansas at Rupp Arena.



The SEC/Big 12 Challenge returns to Lexington on January 28 pic.twitter.com/PJ1qz2qtbX — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 16, 2022

