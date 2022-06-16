Thursday Headlines: Anonymous Coaches Talk Kentucky Football

It’s that time of the year where anonymous coaches sound off on other college football teams, and in the new Athlon College Football Preview magazine, coaches speaking anonymously had a lot to say about the Kentucky Football program.

“The problem is they don’t have Wan’Dale Robinson and the offensive line lost a lot, so the odds are stacked against them,” one coach said.

Those questions are actually fair. Wan’Dale handled such a high load of the responsibility on offense that it’s fair to wonder who will step up in his absence, and Kentucky will have to replace some key members of the offensive line, but there seems to be a lot of talent waiting in the wings with both of those position groups.

And another coach had praise for Kentucky’s defense.

“Defensively, they’re never nationally recognized or anything, but they’re always effective. They do a good job keeping it in front of them in the passing game.”

And one coach questioned the expectations of the fan base.

“They’re approaching a dangerous area in terms of expectations. There’s going to be a point in time where the money they’re paying (Stoops) is going to come with more than just being happy with a bowl bid. For a long time, everyone in the industry has said Stoops has the best job in college football, but that can’t last forever. Can they build a division-winning program, or will he find another job before that time comes? They’re also competing in a division that gets a little better each year. You can always look at their games against Tennessee, South Carolina and Missouri as a good measurement. All three programs are improving season by season.”

I don’t see expectations being an issue at this point in time, but down the road it could become something to consider.

Tweet of the Day

With 72.1% of the vote, your Week 9 Special Teams Player of the Week is... @USFLMaulers Punter @Max__Duffy pic.twitter.com/45Vf88Zlfl — USFL (@USFL) June 14, 2022

Good news for the former Cat.

