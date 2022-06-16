Kentucky reaches out to top 2024 PG Elliot Cadeau

June 15th is an important day for college basketball recruiting, as NCAA rules permit college basketball coaches to make unlimited calls and texts to recruits on June 15th after their sophomore year.

With that said, the Kentucky staff is being proactive and contacting many top 2024 prospects, including consensus top-10 recruit and the top-ranked ranked point guard in the class, Elliot Cadeau.

Cadeau was contacted by K.T. Turner, who was just officially announced as the Kentucky Wildcats' newest assistant coach last week and is ready to make an impact on recruiting the recruiting trail.

Despite his 6-foot-1 stature, Cadeau demonstrates the ability to be a floor general and one of the best offensive players in the country. With lightning-quick speed and a crafty handle, Cadeau can get to the paint at will, but he also has the confidence and ability to shoot it from deep off the bounce and catch.

Off the court, Cadeau is just as impressive.

In April, Cadeau become the first American high school athlete to sign an international NIL deal. Cadeau, whose mother, Michelle, is Swedish and whose father, James, is from Haiti, signed NIL deals with Swedish-based companies Vitamin Well and Flowlife.

Cadeau has also inked deals with American companies Leaf Trading Cards and Wilson Sporting Goods. He also has his own clothing line, Elliot Cadeau Wear, and his own website Elliotcadeau.com.

In all of his off-court ventures, Cadeau is represented by Roc Nation Sports, who also represents former Wildcats Immanuel Quickley, James Young, and Quade Green.

With that said, Cadeau is already giving back. In January, Cadeau hosted a free youth basketball camp for the students of Washington Elementary, located in West Orange, New Jersey. Cadeau just finished up another youth basketball camp in Stockholm, Sweden.

My first #cadeaucares free giveback camp was a success! Many more to come. The kids and I had a lot of fun. pic.twitter.com/kYAkNL7xDs — Elliot Cadeau (@ElliotCadeau) January 5, 2022

What a great two days of Elliot Cadeau Skills Camp in Stockholm, Sweden. 120 young players came out! pic.twitter.com/4yRVAqf0n9 — thecadeaus (@thecadeaus) June 14, 2022

Based on his NIL deals, it is natural for some to link him to professional options, but Cadeau doesn’t feel that is for him right now. “I feel like it’s a really good route for certain people, but I have a higher interest in going to college as of right now,” Cadeau told On3.

Cadeau has also heard from Baylor, North Carolina, and Tennessee among others today.

Catch up on Cadeau and his game with this breakdown.

