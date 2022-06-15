Karter Knox receives offer from Kentucky

With contact now allowed for 2024 prospects, John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats seem to be taking a much more aggressive approach to trying and get in early with the top players in the class.

After handing out several offers throughout the day, and reaching out to plenty of others in the class, one player has a unique connection to UK.

That player is Karter Knox, the younger brother of former Cat and top-10 NBA Draft pick Kevin Knox.

Could Karter end up in Lexington as well?

Calipari and this staff are going to do all they can to make that happen, as Karter took to Twitter this evening to announce that he has received an offer from Kentucky.

Knox, a 6-5 and 180 pound forward out of Tampa (FL), has also received offers from Kansas and Texas over the last 24 hours. He also holds offers from Louisville, Illinois, Arizona State, and Boise State.

It is obvious the unique connection he has to the Kentucky program and John Calipari, but don't expect Kenny Payne and Louisville to go away lightly in this recruitment. With Payne being on staff and helping turn his brother Kevin into a top-10 pick, it very well could end up being another heated rivalry recruiting battle for the talented forward.

Knox is currently ranked as a 5-star prospect in the class of 2024 by the 247 Sports Composite rankings. They also list him as the No. 10 player in the class, and the fourth-best small forward.

It is still incredibly early in this recruitment, but this is definitely a recruitment Big Blue Nation wants to pay attention to over the next few seasons.

