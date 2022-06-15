Isaiah Elohim earns scholarship offer from Kentucky

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats have been busy during the first day of the contact period for the class of 2024, as another offer has been handed out.

Isaiah Elohim, currently the No. 4 overall player in the class and the No. 3 overall shooting guard, has officially been offered a scholarship by Kentucky.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Kentucky thank you To Coach Calipari, Coach Coleman and the rest of the staff for believing in me pic.twitter.com/vRAvvDuIcn — Isaiah Elohim (@ElohimIsaiah) June 15, 2022

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Elohim was one of the top performers at the Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas this month, averaging 13 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 56.1% from the field.

Elohim joins Tre Johnson and Ian Jackson as 2024 prospects to score Kentucky offers today. Ironically, all three are ranked No. 2 overall in 2024 by one recruiting service, ESPN being the one to have Elohim that high

The shooting guard from Sierra Canyon, former program of BJ Boston, has also heard from Arizona, Florida, Baylor, UCLA, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Arizona State, Longwood, and Duke to start the contact period. He actually just scored an offer from the Louisville Cardinals on Monday.

However, in an interview with Kentucky Sports Radio, Elohim said he has been hearing from USC, UCLA, Texas, Louisville, and Kentucky the most in his recruitment.

Kentucky is not wasting any time with the 2024 class as Calipari and his staff looking to bring in another loaded class.

