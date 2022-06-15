Top-5 recruit Tre Johnson scores offer from Kentucky

It’s open season now in the 2024 recruiting class, and the Kentucky Wildcats have already issued a pair of scholarship offers.

After offering Ian Jackson earlier today, Kentucky has now offered fellow top-five recruit Tre Johnson, he announced on Twitter. This comes as the Duke Blue Devils also offered Johnson today.

The Kansas Jayhawks, Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, Baylor Bears and Texas A&M Aggies have also offered.

You’ll notice there’s a lot of Texas flavor on Johnson’s offer list, as he hails from Lake Highlands High School in Dallas. He’s also someone Kentucky figures to be a strong suitor for after the hiring of assistant coach K.T. Turner, who has strong recruiting ties in the Lone Star State. Kentucky has typically been great at recruiting from this state under John Calipari, and the hope is that continues with Johnson in the 2024 class.

Currently, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound Johnson is ranked as high as No. 2 nationally in his class by On3 and Rivals. 247 has him at No. 3 and ESPN at No. 4, so he’s already a consensus top-five recruit in his class.

In an interview with our own Tristan Pharis, Johnson spoke of his recruitment by Kentucky, his dream school growing up. He also looked up to fellow Texas native Tyrese Maxey, who spent one year at Kentucky and is now becoming a star in the NBA.

“That was my favorite school when I was younger,” Johnson said. “I always wanted to go to Kentucky when I was younger. Then, Tyrese Maxey, we are from the same place, and I just looked up to him and wanted to go where he went. Right now, I am open to anywhere.”

Be sure to read Pharis’ full interview with Johnson.

After having a good conversation with @UKCoachCalipari and @CoachKTTurner I am blessed to say I’ve received a offer from the University of Kentucky. @TeamGriffinEYBL @LHWildcatHoops @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/lZQviqJLoz — iamtrejohnson (@iamtrejohnson1) June 15, 2022

