Kentucky offers No. 2 recruit Ian Jackson, who is staying in the 2024 class

Starting June 15th after a prospect’s sophomore year, NCAA rules permit college basketball coaches to make unlimited calls and texts directly to recruits.

Well, today is June 15th and the Kentucky Wildcats have already offered one of the top prospects in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, who also holds offers from Kansas, UCLA, and others.

There’s been significant buzz recently that Jackson could reclassify into the 2023 class, and today’s offer seemingly added to that. However, recruiting guru Andrew Slater says that’s not happening.

Standing 6-foot-5 and 180-pounds, Jackson is a consensus top-five prospect and is ranked as high as No. 2, according to 247 Sports and On3. While there is still plenty of room to develop his frame, Jackson is an explosive athlete and is one of the best two-way players in his class.

On the offensive side of the ball, Jackson is able to use his speed and ball-handling skills to get to the rim, and despite his aforementioned frame, is deceptively strong and able to finish through contact. This also makes him a slashing threat and in transition.

While he has improved his 3-point shot, both off the dribble and the catch, Jackson does need to become more consistent with his shot and improve his shot selection. Shows flashes to be a good playmaker.

On the defensive side of the ball, Jackson uses his length and athleticism to guard multiple positions and has the ability to use his defense to generate offense.

Outside of offering an uber-talented prospect, Kentucky’s offer and the amount of interest that coincides may mean more.

In the past, Calipari has typically waited to extend offers until the summer before a recruit’s senior year. This has turned off many recruits, saying they don’t feel prioritized, and is something former recruiting coordinate, Jai Lucas, had fought against.

However, with Kentucky offering Jackson this early it may suggest that Calipari is willing to change that approach going forward, which could ultimately benefit recruiting.

While it is still early, it is promising to see Kentucky get involved early. Check out some of Jackson’s sophomore highlights to get a better feel for his game.

