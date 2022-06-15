Wednesday Headlines: 2024 Contact Begins Edition

Today is the first official day Kentucky can make contact with 2024 basketball recruits. Head coach John Calipari and his staff have turned in countless five star recruits and developed them into NBA draft picks. The mindset for this recruiting class won’t be any different as Kentucky begins to set their sights on which player(s) are high on their priority list.

Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim took a look at 16 players Kentucky will very likely be interested in. The list includes a ton of talent (including the class’s top-3 prospects) and you can view that list as well as his breakdown on each prospect here.

One player that made his list that stood out is Lyon County’s Travis Perry. The rising junior averaged 27.5 points last season and was third in made threes with 116. He has been an up and coming star in Western Kentucky for a few seasons now. It’s been a while since an athlete from the western part of the state had an opportunity to shine for the Wildcats. Perry appears to be a sensational talent and a player Kentucky should definitely show interest in.

Tweet of the Day

@DukeMBB or @KentuckyMBB has landed the most 5-star recruits in each of the last ten seasons pic.twitter.com/PIckqH6XOr — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) June 14, 2022

Yet Kentucky has zero titles to show for it.

Headlines

